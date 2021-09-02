MLHU reporting 1 new death from COVID-19 Thursday, 27 new cases
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting a new death connected to COVID-19 on Thursday, along with 27 new cases.
The latest fatality is a man in his 50s not associated with a long-term care home or retirement home, increasing the death toll to 234. The health unit didn't disclose the man's vaccination status.
The region’s total case count now sits at 13,430 with 226 active cases and 12,970 resolved. 3,923 cases have been identified as a variant of concern, including 406 of the highly contagious Delta variant.
Ontario is reporting reporting 865 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths on Thursday, the highest count of cases seen since early June.
Four of the deaths occurred in the last seven days, and the remaining 10 occurred more than a week ago, the Ministry of Health says.
REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS
Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health units:
Elgin-Oxford – eight new, 28 active, 4,090 total, 3,977 resolved, 85 deaths
Grey-Bruce – two new, 18 active, 2,254 total, 2,210 resolved, 22 deaths
Haldimand-Norfolk – six new, 26 active, 2,826 total, 2,746 resolved, 48 deaths
Huron-Perth – seven new, 26 active, 2,035 total, 1,952 resolved, 57 deaths
Sarnia-Lambton – two new, 13 active, 3,692 total, 3,610 resolved, 69 deaths
