LONDON, ONT. -- The mercury will be rising over the next two days, prompting a heat warning from the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU).

Daytime highs are expected to reach 33 degrees Celsius Tuesday and 32 on Wednesday before rain moves into the region.

The MLHU issues heat warnings when the forecast calls for two consecutive days of daytime highs of 31 or higher and overnight lows above 20.

“We’re still in the midst of responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and continue to call for physical distancing, but we know that the weather will encourage people to get outside, so we want them to take the necessary steps to protect themselves, their friends and their families,” says MLHU public health inspector Randy Walker in a news release.

“It’s absolutely important to use sunblock, wear a hat, drink plenty of water, cover exposed skin and not overexert yourself, but also to stay six feet away from others, wash hands or use a hand sanitizer often and avoid gathering in groups,” he adds.