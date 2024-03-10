MLHU alerting community of possible measles exposure due to confirmed case
The Middlesex-London Health Unit is investigating a confirmed case of measles in an adult in the region.
The MLHU is alerting the community that they may have been exposed to measles in various settings across London between March 3 to March 8.
The health unit said in a news release on Sunday that the person likely acquired it during travel.
The public may have been exposed at the following locations:
Sunday, March 3:
• 9:30 AM - 3:00 PM: True Taco restaurant at the Western Fair District Market, 900 King St.
Monday, March 4
• 7:00 AM - 9:00 AM: Fanshawe College Wellness and Fitness Centre, 1001 Fanshawe College Blvd.
• 1:00 PM: Bus route 4 or 104 to downtown campus
• 2:00 PM - 7:00 PM: Fanshawe Downtown campus, 130 Dundas St.
• 5:20 PM: Bus route 20 leaving downtown
• 8:15 PM - 10:15 PM: Hi Yogurt Downtown London, 189 Dundas St., Unit B
Tuesday, March 5
• 8:35 AM: Bus route 104 to downtown
• 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM: Fanshawe Downtown campus, 130 Dundas St.
• 2:00 PM - 4:30 PM: London Public Library, Central Branch, 251 Dundas St.
Wednesday, March 6
• 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM: Mr. Choco Bubble Tea, 670 First St.
Thursday, March 8
• 11:30 AM - 2:00 PM: Fowler Kennedy Medical Clinic at Fanshawe College, 1001 Fanshawe College Blvd.
Anyone who thinks they may have been exposed should follow these steps, according to the health unit:
• Check your immunization record, and make sure you and your family members are up to date with the measles vaccination (noted as the “MMR” or “MMRV” on records).
• Two doses are recommended for anyone born after 1970. In general, those born before 1970 are considered immune against measles.
• If you are unsure about your vaccination status, please check with your health care provider.
• Anyone who was at a location of possible exposure during the identified date and time AND is immunocompromised or unimmunized (including children under the age of one) should contact their local public health unit immediately to assess eligibility and need for post-exposure treatment. For those in London and Middlesex County, contact MLHU at 519-663-5317.
• Watch for signs and symptoms of measles. Symptoms of measles can appear up until 21 days after exposure, and include high fever, cold-like symptoms (cough/runny nose), sore eyes, sensitivity to light, and/or a red rash lasting four to seven days.
• If you think you may have measles and need to see a health care provider, you must call the clinic or hospital before you go to inform them that you may have been exposed to measles. This will allow health care staff to take the necessary precautions to reduce the risk of infection and protect others visiting the office, clinic, or hospital.
For additional information about measles, including signs and symptoms, how it spreads, and how it can be prevented, visit www.healthunit.com/measles.
