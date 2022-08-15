Mix of sun and cloud Tuesday in London, Ont. with possible showers or thunderstorms
Tuesday will kick off with sunshine across the region but Environment Canada is calling for the possibility of showers or even a potential thunderstorm in the afternoon for London and area.
Tuesday: Sunny early in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers or a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 25 but 28 with the humidex. Tonight, low of 14 and a 30 per cent chance of showers early in the evening with risk of a thunderstorm.
Wednesday: Becoming cloudy near noon with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon as well. High 24. Humidex 28.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 26.
Friday: Sunny. High 27.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 28.
Sunday: Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 25.
London Top Stories
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada's inflation rate slows to 7.6 per cent in July as gas prices fall
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Canada's inflation rate slows to 7.6 per cent in July as gas prices fall
Canada's year-over-year inflation rate slowed to 7.6 per cent in July, with the deceleration largely driven by a decline in gas prices. The inflation rate hit a nearly 40-year-high of 8.1 per cent in June, but economists were widely expecting inflation to have since slowed.
OPINION | Economists are forecasting a recession, how should you prepare?
The next time the Bank of Canada raises interest rates on the scheduled date of September 7, 2022, it could potentially trigger a recession. Although there may be a chance that we don’t enter into a recession and the BoC is still hoping for a soft landing, it’s best to be prepared. Contributor Christopher Liew explains how.
Explosions rock Crimea in suspected Ukrainian attack
Explosions and fires ripped through an ammunition depot in Russia-annexed Crimea on Tuesday in the second suspected Ukrainian attack on the peninsula in just over a week, forcing the evacuation of more than 3,000 people.
One in four border officers witnessed discrimination by colleagues: internal report
One-quarter of front line employees surveyed at Canada's border agency said they had directly witnessed a colleague discriminate against a traveller in the previous two years.
Minister asks Canadians not to fake travel plans to skip passport application lines
Minister of Families, Children and Social Development of Canada Karina Gould is discouraging people from making fake travel plans just to skip the line of those waiting for passports.
How climate change can lead to slower online services, more outages
As heat waves become more common and extreme due to the effects of climate change, the data centres that provide the backbone for the online services the public relies on are at risk of overheating.
N.S. shooting inquiry: MPs to hear more testimony about alleged political meddling
Two of the people behind an accusation of political interference in the investigation of the April 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia will be before a House of Commons committee Tuesday.
Green Canadian hydrogen not an immediate solution to Germany's energy worries
Some energy experts warn a deal to sell Canadian hydrogen to Germany will serve as only a small, far-off and expensive part of the solution to Europe's energy crisis.
Canadians favour metric system despite often using imperial measurements: poll
While many Canadians don’t support moving away from the metric system of measurement, many continue to use imperial measurements in their daily lives, according to a recent online poll.
Kitchener
-
Fire in Waterloo’s University District believed to have started in carport
Investigators are still trying to determine how a fire started at a home being rented by university students in Waterloo on Sunday.
-
Low volunteer turnout has local non-for-profits feeling the pinch
As staffing shortages affect several sectors across the province, local non-for-profits say they’re facing a shortage of volunteers.
-
54 animals dead following barn fire in Mapleton Township
Dozens of animals have been killed in a barn fire in the Township of Mapleton, with officials saying 50 cows and four horses are dead.
Windsor
-
Man with machete dies after getting shot by Windsor police officer
A 70-year-old man has died following a police-related shooting in downtown Windsor on Monday.
-
One in four border officers witnessed discrimination by colleagues: internal report
One-quarter of front line employees surveyed at Canada's border agency said they had directly witnessed a colleague discriminate against a traveller in the previous two years.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada's inflation rate slows to 7.6 per cent in July as gas prices fall
Canada's year-over-year inflation rate slowed to 7.6 per cent in July, with the deceleration largely driven by a decline in gas prices. The inflation rate hit a nearly 40-year-high of 8.1 per cent in June, but economists were widely expecting inflation to have since slowed.
Barrie
-
Barrie man dies in single-vehicle collision in Oro-Medonte
Provincial police say a Barrie man has died in a collision in Oro-Medonte Monday afternoon.
-
Amaranth Twp. fatal head-on crash sends eight people to hospital
A head-on collision took the life of a small boy late Monday night.
-
Barrie road closed until 2023 for new GO rail expansion
Trans Power Utility has closed Minet's Point Road to install a new road crossing to support the Regional Express Rail Expansion planned for the Barrie GO corridor.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada's inflation rate slows to 7.6 per cent in July as gas prices fall
Canada's year-over-year inflation rate slowed to 7.6 per cent in July, with the deceleration largely driven by a decline in gas prices. The inflation rate hit a nearly 40-year-high of 8.1 per cent in June, but economists were widely expecting inflation to have since slowed.
-
OPINION
OPINION | Economists are forecasting a recession, how should you prepare?
The next time the Bank of Canada raises interest rates on the scheduled date of September 7, 2022, it could potentially trigger a recession. Although there may be a chance that we don’t enter into a recession and the BoC is still hoping for a soft landing, it’s best to be prepared. Contributor Christopher Liew explains how.
-
Lisa LaFlamme is leaving CTV News
Lisa LaFlamme is leaving CTV News. The network announced today that the Chief Anchor and Senior Editor is departing after more than 30 years with the company.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada's inflation rate slows to 7.6 per cent in July as gas prices fall
Canada's year-over-year inflation rate slowed to 7.6 per cent in July, with the deceleration largely driven by a decline in gas prices. The inflation rate hit a nearly 40-year-high of 8.1 per cent in June, but economists were widely expecting inflation to have since slowed.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa family adopts two beagles from among 4,000 destined for drug experiments
An Ottawa family has adopted two beagles that were among thousands freed from a facility in Virginia that was breeding them so they could be sold for drug experiments.
-
Two Kemptville, Ont. residents file judicial review of proposed jail
A proposed correctional facility in Kemptville, Ont. has some residents concerned about how it might change the look of their small town and they are taking steps to prevent it from happening.
Toronto
-
Steven Del Duca running to become mayor of Vaughan
Steven Del Duca is running to become the next mayor of Vaughan.
-
Traveller 'disheartened' to see 'mountains' of bags and lines back at Toronto Pearson
Toronto Pearson International Airport has shown signs of improvements in recent weeks, but a traveller and aviation expert says he was disheartened to see 'mountains' of bags and triple stacked security lines at the airport over the weekend.
-
Ontario sees slow forest fire season a year after record-setting fires
The Ontario government says forest fires have dwindled dramatically this year compared with last year, when fires tore through a record amount of land in the province.
Montreal
-
Quebec launches another COVID-19 vaccination campaign for seniors
Quebec health authorities are launching another COVID-19 booster vaccination campaign on Monday, targeting people living in CHSLDs and private seniors' residences (RPAs). The recommended interval between baseline vaccination and a first booster dose is three months or more, while the suggested interval between each subsequent booster dose is five months or more.
-
Quebec school bus drivers want more money as academic year draws closer
Unionized bus drivers say children may have difficulty getting to school once the academic year starts if the Quebec government continues to refuse to increase funding.
-
Back-to-school season at Quebec colleges marked by shortage of teachers, support staff
With one week to go before the start of the new school year, the CSQ is concerned that some CEGEPs will be unable to offer certain services and even some courses due to a lack of staff.
Atlantic
-
Human remains identified as missing Saint John man: police
The Saint John Police Force says skeletal remains found in a remote area of the city’s east end Friday belong to 32-year-old Kyle Richard Leblanc, who was reported missing in December of 2020.
-
N.S. shooting inquiry: MPs to hear more testimony about alleged political meddling
Two of the people behind an accusation of political interference in the investigation of the April 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia will be before a House of Commons committee Tuesday.
-
Police investigating indecent act in Colchester County, N.S.
At about noon, Colchester County District RCMP responded to a report of a man exposing himself after approaching two children on a trail behind an elementary school on Salmon River Road.
Winnipeg
-
How much rain fell in Manitoba on Monday?
Southern Manitoba was hit with severe thunderstorms on Monday that produced strong winds and heavy rain.
-
Lack of candidates in Manitoba municipalities is not healthy, outgoing Winkler mayor says
Southern Manitoba municipalities are gearing up for fall elections, but in areas where the current mayor or reeve is not running, some communities could be short on candidates.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada's inflation rate slows to 7.6 per cent in July as gas prices fall
Canada's year-over-year inflation rate slowed to 7.6 per cent in July, with the deceleration largely driven by a decline in gas prices. The inflation rate hit a nearly 40-year-high of 8.1 per cent in June, but economists were widely expecting inflation to have since slowed.
Calgary
-
Death of 63-year-old woman at Strathmore care home declared a homicide: RCMP
The death of a 63-year-old woman last Friday at a Strathmore care home was a homicide, said Strathmore RCMP in a release issued Monday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada's inflation rate slows to 7.6 per cent in July as gas prices fall
Canada's year-over-year inflation rate slowed to 7.6 per cent in July, with the deceleration largely driven by a decline in gas prices. The inflation rate hit a nearly 40-year-high of 8.1 per cent in June, but economists were widely expecting inflation to have since slowed.
-
Group of Calgary artists to create mural on repurposed downtown office building
A building along Seventh Avenue S.W. will soon be decorated with a large mural.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada's inflation rate slows to 7.6 per cent in July as gas prices fall
Canada's year-over-year inflation rate slowed to 7.6 per cent in July, with the deceleration largely driven by a decline in gas prices. The inflation rate hit a nearly 40-year-high of 8.1 per cent in June, but economists were widely expecting inflation to have since slowed.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Hot again, with a slight chance of a shower
The warm and (mostly) dry pattern continues in the Edmonton area for at least the rest of this week.
-
Canada stays undefeated at world juniors with 6-3 win over Finland
Ridly Greig was a little banged up after helping Canada to a big win at the world junior hockey championship on Monday.
Vancouver
-
'At the mercy of this whale': B.C. couple had dinghy lifted by humpback during hours-long encounter
A Vancouver couple was in awe and a bit scared during an hours-long encounter with a whale on B.C.'s Central Coast, much of which they captured on video.
-
Vancouver emergency room cutting hours to relieve pressure on staff
Due to mounting pressures on staff, the emergency department at Vancouver's UBC Hospital will be scaling back its hours starting Tuesday.
-
B.C. grandmother loses thousands of dollars to crook in latest scam
An 87-year-old Metro Vancouver woman was so convinced that the man on the other end of the phone was an attorney, she gave him $10,000.