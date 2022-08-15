Mix of sun and cloud Tuesday in London, Ont. with possible showers or thunderstorms

Tuesday will kick off with sunshine across the region but Environment Canada is calling for the possibility of showers or even a potential thunderstorm in the afternoon for London and area.

Tuesday: Sunny early in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers or a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 25 but 28 with the humidex. Tonight, low of 14 and a 30 per cent chance of showers early in the evening with risk of a thunderstorm.

Wednesday: Becoming cloudy near noon with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon as well. High 24. Humidex 28.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 26.

Friday: Sunny. High 27.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 28.

Sunday: Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 25.