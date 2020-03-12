LONDON, ONT -- London police are reaching out to the public for help in the search for a missing teen who hasn’t been seen in a month.

Ian Matheson, 14, was first reported missing on Feb. 3, 2020 and was last seen on Feb. 14, 2020 near the intersection of Riverside Drive and Wharncliffe Road.

His general whereabouts and activity has been known since the initial report however family and police have become concerned for his welfare.

Ian is known to frequent residents in the Westminister Avenue area.

He is described as a male, Caucasian, auburn-coloured short hair, blue eyes, 6’3”, slim build, approximately 120 lbs.

Ian was last seen wearing a bright red winter jacket with fur on the hood and sometimes wears a black ski mask. He may be in possession of a duffle bag.

Anyone with information in relation to his whereabouts is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).