Missing man in Bruce Peninsula found safe
Uwe Wasserman, 75, went missing while out walking on Wednesday, March 28, 2019. He was found safe hours later.
Scott Miller, CTV London
Published Thursday, March 28, 2019 12:25PM EDT
Police took to the skies north of Lion’s Head Wednesday night as they looked for Uwe Wasserman.
The 75-year-old had left for a walk around 2 p.m., but when he didn’t return by 5:30, family and friends called police.
A ground and aerial search was started in an area north of Lion’s Head and east of Miller Lake.
At 10:30 p.m., Wasserman was found in a bush half-a-kilometre from his home.
Police say he was disoriented, but in good health.