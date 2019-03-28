

Scott Miller, CTV London





Police took to the skies north of Lion’s Head Wednesday night as they looked for Uwe Wasserman.

The 75-year-old had left for a walk around 2 p.m., but when he didn’t return by 5:30, family and friends called police.

A ground and aerial search was started in an area north of Lion’s Head and east of Miller Lake.

At 10:30 p.m., Wasserman was found in a bush half-a-kilometre from his home.

Police say he was disoriented, but in good health.