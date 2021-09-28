MISSING: London police actively searching for 63-year-old man
London police are actively searching for a man reported missing in the south end of the city.
Officers have been searching all day for Richard Darling, 63, in the area near southwest Optimist Park on Southdale Road west of Bostwick Road.
Darling is described as a white man, about 5’8” tall with a medium build and shoulder-length blondish-grey hair.
He was last seen in the area of Cranbrook and Tillman Roads around 9 p.m. Monday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
