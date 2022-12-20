Minor injuries reported after crash involving school bus
Three people were sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a three-vehicle crash involving a school bus.
Around 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday, OPP and fire were sent to Elginfield Road in Lucan Biddulph for a report of the crash between a bus and two passenger vehicles.
According to police, one occupant in each of the passenger vehicles were taken to hospital.
At the time of the crash, two students were on the bus with one of them being assessed by paramedics at the scene and the other taken to hospital.
Elginfield Road was closed for several hours between Adelaide Street North and Highway 23.
