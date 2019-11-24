LONDON Ont. - One person was sent to hospital following a wild two-vehicle crash on Commissioners Road late Sunday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Commissioners Road East and Frontenac Road around 11:30 a.m.

The crash sent both vehicles onto the sidewalk and into the sound barrier walls.

One of the vehicles took out a hydro pole.

One person was trapped in the SUV that hit the pole and had to be extricated.

That person was sent to hospital with minor injuries.

The investigation continues.

Repairs to the pole by London Hydro are expected to take most of the day and will shut down the westbound lanes of Commissioners Road.