Minor injuries after tractor-trailer jackknifed on Westminster Drive
Published Friday, May 28, 2021 8:57AM EDT
A tractor trailer is jackknifed on Westminster Drive near Colonel Talbot on Friday, May 28, 2021. (OPP)
LONDON, ONT. -- A portion of Westminster Drive near London, Ont. will be closed for several hours Friday morning after a tractor-trailer jackknifed.
According to the OPP the driver of the tractor-trailer suffered minor injuries in the crash.
Emergency crews were called to the area between Colonel Talbot and Westdel Bourne shortly after 8 a.m. for a reported vehicle in the ditch.
Crews will remain on scene in the area to remove the tractor-trailer.
No other injuries were reported.