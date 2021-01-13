LONDON, ONT. -- The Middlesex London Health Unit is reporting 120 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

This comes after 79 cases were reported on Tuesday. The cumulative total now stands at 4,710.

A man in his 80s in long-term care and a woman in her 90s, are the latest deaths from the virus, bringing the death toll is 134 since the start of the pandemic.

A new outbreak was declared on the geriatric behavioral unit at Victoria Hospital. That is in addition to the outbreak on the hospital’s B41 antenatal unit. The London Health Sciences Centre currently has 37 inpatients with COVID-19, 15 of whom are in intensive care.

Ontario recording 2,961 infections Wednesday, up from 2,903 reported the previous day.