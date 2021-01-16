LONDON, ONT. -- Following two straight days of just double-digit new daily infections, the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting cases back into three figures Saturday.

It's reporting 117 new cases and two new deaths. They are a man in his 70s associated with a long term care home and a man in his 80s, not associated with a retirement or long term care home.

This brings the total number of cases to 4,989 with 3,365 resolved. The death toll sits at 141.

There are 17 outbreaks across the region with two new ones being reported Friday. One at the emergency department at University Hospital and one at Strathroy Middlesex General Hospital's inpatient unit.

Here are the numbers for other parts of Southwestern Ontario: