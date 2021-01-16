Advertisement
Middlesex-London back into triple-digit new daily cases, 2 new deaths
Instructor Frank Esposito submits to a COVID-19 nasal swab test at West Brooklyn Community High School, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
LONDON, ONT. -- Following two straight days of just double-digit new daily infections, the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting cases back into three figures Saturday.
It's reporting 117 new cases and two new deaths. They are a man in his 70s associated with a long term care home and a man in his 80s, not associated with a retirement or long term care home.
This brings the total number of cases to 4,989 with 3,365 resolved. The death toll sits at 141.
There are 17 outbreaks across the region with two new ones being reported Friday. One at the emergency department at University Hospital and one at Strathroy Middlesex General Hospital's inpatient unit.
Here are the numbers for other parts of Southwestern Ontario:
- Elgin-Oxford – 29 new, 359 active, 1,991 total, 1,592 resolved, 40 deaths
- Haldimand-Norfolk – 151 active, 1,181 total, 988 resolved, 37 deaths
- Sarnia-Lambton –42 new, 199 active, 1,544 total, 1,314 resolved, 31 deaths