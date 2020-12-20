LONDON, ONT -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 65 new cases and one death in the region Sunday.

It’s a slight dip from the region’s record high case count of 87 on Saturday.

The region had already set a new record high of 53 cases last week, and matched it twice this week. 67 cases were recorded on Friday.

Sunday’s cases bring the total in the region to 2,473, with 1,969 resolved and 87 deaths.

The one death is a man in his 80s.

During a virtual media briefing Thursday, MLHU Medical officer of Health Dr. Chris Mackie said the second wave continues to batter our community.

On a positive note, Ontario announced Friday that the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) will be among the nearly 20 hospitals to receive the vaccine next.

The news comes as the number of active outbreaks at LHSC’s University Hospital dropped to five Friday, after the outbreak in the 10th Floor Epilepsy Monitoring Unit was declared over. In total outbreaks in five units have now been cleared.

LHSC is reporting a total of 76 patient and 77 staff cases associated with the University Hospital outbreaks, with no new cases in the past 24 hours and no new deaths, with that total holding at 17 on Friday.

There are also two ongoing outbreaks in units at Victoria Hospital, and while there are fewer than five staff or five patient cases, LHSC is reporting a death associated with the outbreaks, the first connected to the outbreaks there.

That death was not included in the daily totals provided by the MLHU on Friday.

In terms of active cases, LHSC says there are 20 inpatients and 33 staff still positive for COVID-19 associated with all the outbreaks on Friday.

There are also ongoing outbreaks at four seniors’ facilities, five London-area schools and two residences at Western University.

Meanwhile Elgin and Oxford counties, the areas covered by Southwestern Public Health, were just three cases shy of beating the record 33 daily cases set on Thursday.

On Saturday Elgin-Oxford recorded 31 new cases on Saturday.

South Western Public Health declared an outbreak at Terrace Lodge Long-Term Care home after two staff members tested positive on Saturday in Aylmer.

Lambton Public health declared an outbreak at Trillium Villa in Sarnia after two staff members tested positive on Saturday.

Here is where the cases stand in the region based on the most recent publicly available data on Sunday:

• Elgin-Oxford – 23 new, 161 active, 917 total, 745 resolved, 11 deaths

• Sarnia-Lambton – 39 active, 477 total, 411 resolved, 27 deaths

• Haldimand-Norfolk – 62 active, 784 total, 684 resolved, 33 deaths

• Grey-Bruce – eight new, 430 total, 399 resolved, no deaths

• Huron-Perth –64 active, 513 total, 429 resolved, 20 deaths

An outbreak in Listowel Memorial Hospital’s second floor medicine unit that started Wednesday with three patient and seven staff cases has grown to four patient and eight staff cases on Friday.

The hospital says it is working closely with Huron Perth Public Health to respond to the outbreak, with testing for all staff and doctors, limited admissions to the unit and new admissions being transferred to the hospital in Wingham.

Ontario has recorded more than 2,300 new COVID-19 cases, as well as 25 more deaths.

On Sunday, provincial health officials logged 2,316 new infections of the novel coronavirus, which is a slight decrease from the 2,357 cases logged on Saturday.

Before that, 2,290 new infections were recorded on Friday, 2,432 on Thursday and 2,139 on Wednesday.