LONDON, ONT -- Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) has confirmed COVID-19 cases at two elementary schools in the region on Friday.

A positive case of COVID-19 was identified at Westmount Public school and Plattsville and District Public School by Middlesex-London Health Unit.

TVDSB says that staff, parents and guardians of affected school communities were immediately notified of the case.

The health unit will only contact staff and students who have been identified as a close contact and will advise them to stay home from school and quarantine for 14 days.