Mental health care research at St. Joseph’s receives $5 million boost from local business leader

The Finch Family Mental Health Care Building at St. Joseph’s hospital in London, Ont., as seen on June 15, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London) The Finch Family Mental Health Care Building at St. Joseph’s hospital in London, Ont., as seen on June 15, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver