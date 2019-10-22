Featured
Media Moms: Life on the Air
CTVNewsLondon.ca
Being a mom is a challenge, and there are some unique challenges faced by mothers working in the media.
Our panel looks at some of the challenges faced by many moms - like non-traditional work schedules - and those unique to the media industry - like being recognized by a fan while your child is throwing a public tantrum.
Each segment gathers a group of four of our panellists, who discuss how they deal with the challenges in their lives.
Our Panellists:
CTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison
Pure Country 93 Host Rachel Gilbert
CTV News London Reporter Reta Ismail
CTV News London Anchor Sacha Long
Virgin Radio London Host Kelly 'KP' Peter
CTV News London Reporter Celine Zadorsky