Being a mom is a challenge, and there are some unique challenges faced by mothers working in the media.

Our panel looks at some of the challenges faced by many moms - like non-traditional work schedules - and those unique to the media industry - like being recognized by a fan while your child is throwing a public tantrum.

Each segment gathers a group of four of our panellists, who discuss how they deal with the challenges in their lives.

Our Panellists:

CTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison

Pure Country 93 Host Rachel Gilbert

CTV News London Reporter Reta Ismail

CTV News London Anchor Sacha Long

Virgin Radio London Host Kelly 'KP' Peter

CTV News London Reporter Celine Zadorsky