LONDON, ONT. -- The media moms - and one dad - sit down to talk about mental health for Bell Let's Talk Day.

Sacha Long, Celine Zadorsky, CTV London News Director Steve Young and Julie Atchison talk about how they handle mental health.

It's a struggle that everyone faces at some point, but there's help out there to get you through it.

If you need help, call the CMHA London Middlesex 24-hour crisis line at 1-866-933-2023 or web chat at reachout247.ca.