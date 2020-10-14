LONDON, ONT. -- London Mayor Ed Holder will be nominating Coun. Josh Morgan to serve as his deputy.

The Ward 7 councillor currently serves as budget chair for city council.

The city's Strategic Priorities and Policy Committee will consider Morgan's nomination on Oct. 20 before it heads to a final vote on Oct. 27 for full council.

“With his extensive budget experience, Councillor Morgan has guided this Council through some extremely difficult debates around finances, approaching each conversation with an open mind, always striving for consensus and finding common ground,” said Mayor Holder.

Ward 4 Coun. Jesse Helmer is the city's current deputy mayor but his two-year term will end next month.

“Nobody could have asked for more from a Deputy Mayor, Jesse has been absolutely outstanding,” said Mayor Ed Holder in a news release.

“He’s brought intelligence, integrity, and compassion to the role during his term, while showing tremendous leadership throughout the course of several landmark events – most notably, the Woodman Ave. explosion, and the COVID-19 pandemic. Someone who leads with both his head and his heart, Jesse is a model for anyone who aspires to one day serve on behalf of their fellow Londoners.”