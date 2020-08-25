LONDON, ONT. -- A pitch by Coun. Michael Van Holst to fast track the creation of a film office in London fell short at City Hall.

Van Holst asked council to immediately green light an office tasked with attracting and facilitating movie and TV productions.

He argued that the COVID-19 pandemic has created a backlog of filming in the entertainment industry.

“This is extraordinary for London,” explained Van Holst in his motion. “It provides a window of opportunity to establish ourselves.”

Other Canadian cities are already attracting productions that have fled the United States.

Many council colleagues expressed excitement about the opportunities , but the $1 million price tag to operate the office for the next three years drew caution.

“I do not believe that this matter is so time sensitive that we should be making budgetary decisions outside of the budget,” explained Councillor Shawn Lewis.

Others pointed out that city staff have already started work on a detailed business case for opening a film office.

“I’m a little more comfortable with our staff going through it (Van Holst’s letter), and then coming back with the components that will work,” added Councillor Josh Morgan.

The staff report is expected near the end of 2020.

Council voted 13-2 to refer the matter to civic administration.