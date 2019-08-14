

CTV London





Members of London's film industry pitched city hall to become a site for television and movie productions.

But staff said they were unsure if the city needs to hire a full time film commissioner to attract productions to London, or if a temporary consultant could fulfill many of the same roles.

Proponents say it would keep homegrown talent from leaving the city and become another industry to supplement economic development.

They argue the time is right for London to capitalize on Toronto's success by promoting itself as a nearby alternative.

A council committee Tuesday night recommended staff prepare a business case for a film strategy. It will be considered during budget deliberations early next year.

“We have got so many pieces of the film industry here it is surprising that we don't have a hub here already but it’s exciting that our staff are putting together a strategy to make that happen,” says Coun. Michael van Holst.