LONDON, ON -- May 17 is the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia.

It’s a day that has been recognized across the globe since 2005, where people acknowledge that in 1990 the World Health organization removed homosexuality from the International Classification of Diseases.

Normally this day would be marked and celebrated with a speech at the legislature or celebrated through Pride parades and music festivals.

With COVID-19 restrictions those events are no longer possible, so leaders and people around the world are standing up for a world united through social media.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took to twitter saying,

"No matter who you love or how you identify, you should be able to be yourself without fear."

No matter who you love or how you identify, you should be able to be yourself without fear. So today on #IDAHOTB, and every day, let us keep working together to make that possible. Because even during these uncertain times, we are all in this together. https://t.co/52KaJEVJiE pic.twitter.com/SMPbJRV59J — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) May 17, 2020

Terence Kernaghan, MPP for London North Centre, is encouraging people to reach out to someone they know who is in the LGBTQIA2S+ community and offer words of support.

"Even though we have this new reality of COVID-19 we still need to acknowledge and respect events that come to pass. It’s important for us to remember that human rights aren’t a zero sum game…my human rights or someone else’s human rights don’t take away from someone else’s… We are not free until everyone is free."

The main purpose of May 17 is to raise awareness of violence and discrimination to those in the LGBTQIA2S+ community.