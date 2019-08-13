

It looked like something out of a science fiction movie over the skies of east London, Ont. on Monday night.

According to area residents, lightning struck a transformer in the Trafalgar Street and Clarke Road area, sending a massive smoke ring into the sky.

A number of area residents sent photos and video to CTV News.

Among them was Tylor Dean Wilson who said it looked like the "sky just blew up" and the lightning strike was "blinding."

Emergency crews and London Hydro quickly responded to the area.

No one was hurt.