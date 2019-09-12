

CTV London





With a completion date of 2021 the expansion of Masonville Public School is set to begin after final approval was received.

The ministry of Education approved the expansion on Wednesday September 11th.

The school is currently has a capacity of 363 students but with enrollment up to nearly double that they have had to use as many as 14 portables.

The project includes new classrooms, a double gymnasium, and renovations for a new Library Learning Commons. The project also includes enhancements to the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system and barrier-free washrooms, ramps and doorways to insure the school meets Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (AODA) standards.

School Addition:

9 Classrooms (Grade 1-8)

2 Kindergarten Classrooms and 1 Partial Kindergarten Classroom

1 Learning Support Room

Washrooms

Mechanical Space

Double Gymnasium

Renovations: