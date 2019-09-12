Featured
Masonville Public School expansion gets approval
Portables at Masonville Public School in London, Ont. are seen on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. (Gerry Dewan / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Thursday, September 12, 2019 8:08AM EDT
With a completion date of 2021 the expansion of Masonville Public School is set to begin after final approval was received.
The ministry of Education approved the expansion on Wednesday September 11th.
The school is currently has a capacity of 363 students but with enrollment up to nearly double that they have had to use as many as 14 portables.
The project includes new classrooms, a double gymnasium, and renovations for a new Library Learning Commons. The project also includes enhancements to the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system and barrier-free washrooms, ramps and doorways to insure the school meets Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (AODA) standards.
School Addition:
- 9 Classrooms (Grade 1-8)
- 2 Kindergarten Classrooms and 1 Partial Kindergarten Classroom
- 1 Learning Support Room
- Washrooms
- Mechanical Space
- Double Gymnasium
Renovations:
- Creation of 2 Classrooms (Grade 1-8)
- Renovation of existing gymnasium into Library Learning Commons and staff room
- Renovations of existing library into general arts classroom
- AODA Improvements
- Renewal Costs and School Condition Improvements