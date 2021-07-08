LONDON, ONT. -- London police say a 39-year-old woman has been charged in connection with a suspicious death in the 300-block of Wilkins Street

Emergency crews responded to a 911 call about an altercation on Wednesday just before 7:30 p.m.

Once on scene, the body of a 59-year-old woman was located within the residence.

A 39-year-old woman who was present at the time was arrested and has since been charged with manslaughter.

She is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

Police say the accused and the victim were known to each other.

No names are being released pending notification of next of kin.