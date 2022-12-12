Manslaughter charge laid in connection to fatal overdose: Strathroy-Caradoc police

A 49-year-old man is facing criminal charges after allegedly supplying the fentanyl that caused a fatal overdose in July of 2020, Strathroy-Caradoc police said.

According to a press release from the Strathroy-Caradoc Police Service, the police service’s Criminal Investigation Division investigated the sudden death of a 49-year-old man in July of 2020.

A post mortem examination determined the cause of death to be a fentanyl overdose.

Through the investigation, police were able to identify the individual who allegedly supplied the lethal drug to the deceased.

Police said that as a result of the investigation, a 49-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter and causing death by criminal negligence.

The accused is scheduled to appear in London court on Feb. 1, 2023 in relation to the charges.