LONDON, ONT. -- Police in Strathroy-Caradoc are on the hunt for Shawn Jakimczuk, 43, who is wanted for aggravated assault, possession of weapon for dangerous purpose and assault with a weapon.

Officers responded to a weapons call on Richmond Street in Strathroy on Sunday.

Investigators determined that a fight broke out between two men and one man was stabbed.

The victim was treated in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Official say this is an isolated incident and there is no risk to public safety,

Anyone with information on this incident or the location of the accused involved in this incident is asked to contact 519-245-1250 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.