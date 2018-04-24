

CTV London





A standoff in Vanastra in Huron County has come to a peaceful end.

Police say a barricaded man at a home on Vanastra road surrendered to officers without incident around 5:30 a.m.

According to police, paramedics along with officers attended the man’s home on Vanastra Road around 1 a.m.

Police say safety concerns arose which resulted in the area being closed off and the home being contained by officers and specialized units.

Police did not say why they initially attended the home or what their safety concerns were.

A section of Vanastra Road between Front Road and Halifax Road was closed during the incident.

There has been no word on any charges.