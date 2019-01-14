

CTV London





Oxford County OPP have charged a 20-year-old in a break-in at the Lesser Brothers Jewellers Store last month, after he was reportedly spotted lurking around several Ingersoll homes on Friday.

Police were called to the area of Feltz Drive on Friday after a homeowner reported a suspicious male entering various properties.

The male had fled the area in a dark-coloured pickup before police arrived, but the male was located later by officers and arrested.

He was charged with break and enter and four counts of trespassing at night.

The same male has been charged in connection with a break and enter at Lesser Brothers Jewellers on Thames Street in Ingersoll on Dec. 21, 2018.

In that case, suspects smashed the front glass door around 3 a.m. and made off with items, including designer watches, valued at about $8,000.

The man is facing charges of break and enter and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 in that case.

That was the second break-in at Lesser Brothers Jewellers in as many months.

In November, police say two men and six women entered the store and distracted one of the clerks while items valued at $99,000 were stolen from a locked cabinet.

The accused is scheduled to appear in a Woodstock court at a later date in connection with each incident.