MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- London police have laid charges against a man who allegedly charged at police wielding knives and was then shot by an officer.

The 40-year-old London, Ont. man has been charged with three counts of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to the public peace.

The incident happened on Tuesday night, when officers were responding to a domestic incident on Dufferin Avenue east of Wellington Road.

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit says police located a male suspect who then ran toward the officers armed with knives.

At that point, two officers used stun guns and a third his firearm. The suspect was left with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The SIU is investigating the incident.