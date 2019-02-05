

CTV London





London police are searching for answers after a man was hit with an arrow early Tuesday morning and later died.

Shortly before 1 a.m. police and EMS responded to an address on Arbour Glen Crescent after a 911 caller reported that a man had been hit by an arrow.

Police say the man was taken to hospital with a life-threatening injury and underwent surgery, but was later pronounced dead.

Police have since identified him as Brian Peter Maksoud, 46, of London.

On Wednesday afternoon, police confirmed that his death has been ruled as a homicide.

Police have not made any arrests but are in the process of determining exactly what happened.

London police Const. Sandasha Bough says, "The risk to public safety is unknown, as police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding what took place."

Officials are asking the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.