A crash west of Walkerton has claimed the life of a 52-year-old man.

South Bruce OPP are continuing to investigate the single-vehicle crash that happened about 8:45 p.m. Saturday.

They say a Pontiac sedan entered a ditch on Bruce Road 20, just north of Highway 9 in Brockton, and caught fire, becoming engulfed.

Upon arrival the driver was found by first responders lying near his vehicle with vital signs absent.

Immediate lifesaving measures were provided however the man was later pronounced deceased at the scene. Nobody else was in the vehicle.

He has been identified as Patrick Goode, 52, from Powassan.

A post-mortem examination has been scheduled for Sunday.

The roadway was closed for several hours last night and early Sunday but has since reopened.

Anyone with information regarding this collision should immediately contact South Bruce OPP at 1-888-310-1122.