Man critically injured in single vehicle crash near St. Thomas
CTV London
Published Thursday, March 28, 2019 9:05AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, March 28, 2019 9:32AM EDT
A crash just outside of St. Thomas has left one man with life-threatening injuries Thursday morning.
Police say the crash occurred on Sunset Drive north of Major Line around 2:30 a.m.
The vehicle left the roadway and struck a hydro pole. Initially the 58-year-old driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries but his condition has since been updated to life-threatening.
As a result OPP have called in the technical collision investigators.
Sunset Drive has been closed for several hours due to the investigation and damaged hydro pole.
Police say charges are pending.