A crash just outside of St. Thomas has left one man with life-threatening injuries Thursday morning.

Police say the crash occurred on Sunset Drive north of Major Line around 2:30 a.m.

The vehicle left the roadway and struck a hydro pole. Initially the 58-year-old driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries but his condition has since been updated to life-threatening.

As a result OPP have called in the technical collision investigators.

Sunset Drive has been closed for several hours due to the investigation and damaged hydro pole.

Police say charges are pending.