LONDON, ONT -- London police have seized the car of a man who was caught racing for the second time since March on city streets.

Police pulled over the 36-year-old man in the area of Oxford Street and Thornton Avenue after he was clocked going nearly 80 km/h more than the posted speed limit.

The man was travelling 126 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

This is his second charge of racing since March and as a result his vehicle has been seized for seven days and his license has been suspended for seven days.

If convicted the man could face fines up to $10,000, six months in jail, or a two year suspension of his license.

The man is expected to appear in court at a later date.