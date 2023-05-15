Man charged after producing knife, making threats during parking lot altercation

A 55-year-old London man is facing charges after he allegedly threatened three people with a knife and then drove towards bystanders following an altercation in a south London, Ont. parking lot on Saturday.

According to the London Police Service, at approximately 1:40 p.m. on Saturday, two men began an argument after attempting to exit a parking lot in the area of Commissioners Road West and Wonderland Road South.

One of the men exited his vehicle and attempted to damage the other vehicle, at which time the driver and passenger from the second vehicle exited in order to stop him.

Police said the accused then produced a knife and threated the driver, passenger and a bystander.

The driver and passenger got back into their vehicle before calling police and attempting to leave the area. According to police, the accused drove his vehicle toward bystanders before police arrived, where he was then arrested without incident.

No bystanders were struck, and no injuries were reported.

As a result of the investigation, a 55-year-old man from London has been charged with the following offences for his alleged involvement:

Three (3) counts of assault with a weapon

Dangerous operation of a conveyance

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in London court on June 21 in relation to the charges.