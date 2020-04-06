Man charged after 'intentionally coughing' on Hanover police officers
Damaged Hanover police cruiser seen on April 4, 2020. (@ChiefKnoll/Twitter)
WINGHAM, ONT. -- A 30-year-old man is facing a slew of charges after allegedly coughing at police officers, and claiming he had COVID-19.
Police say the incident happened over the weekend in Hanover, after a man was arrested for damaging a motel door.
After getting arrested and then released, Hanover Police Chief Chris Knoll says the man jumped on the hood of a police cruiser, and then “intentionally coughed at officers in an exaggerated way, then indicated he had COVID-19.”
Chief Knoll says anyone caught “intentionally coughing” on or at officers will be arrested.
The 30-year-old man of no fixed address is facing a slew of charges including uttering death threats, assaulting police, and mischief for damaging police property.
Damage to the cruiser is estimated at $5000.
The accused has a bail hearing on Monday.