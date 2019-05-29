

CTV London





Provincial Police have reopened a road in Tavistock which was closed overnight for a standoff.

Officers say they arrested a man without incident just after 3 a.m.

Police initially closed a section of Woodstock Street due to an undisclosed threat, however at the time police said a residence had been contained and there was no further threat to public safety.

Members of the West Region Emergency Response Team were on scene along with the Tactics and Rescuse Unit, West Region Canine Units and Crisis Negotiators.

Police said they would remain on scene for several hours with the investigation continued, but the road has been reopened.

The nature of the charges has not been released.