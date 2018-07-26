

CTV London





A Stratford man arrested after police say he tried to break into London police headquarters Thursday morning, was arrested again in the afternoon.

Around 1 a.m., a man was seen breaking the front window of a store at 437 Adelaide St. and then later seen hitting the door of 572 Dundas St. before moving to police headquarters at 601 Dundas St.

Police say the man struck a glass exit door of the station with a bicycle chain, breaking the glass and then tried to enter the building.

Police Tasered the man when he would not drop the chain.

Roger Marchand, 29, of Stratford is charged with break and enter with intent; possession of a weapon; and mischief under $5000 x 2.

Police say they arrested Marchand again on Thursday around 4 p.m.

Police allege he was hiding inside a unit in a high-rise apartment building on Talbot Street after breaking in.

The occupant then left the unit and was with the property manager in the hall, police say, when Marchand exited carrying several bags of property and waving a large knife.

Police arrived and took him into custody again and charged him with break and enter and theft and assault with a weapon.