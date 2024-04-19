Man arrested after police locate stolen vehicle

A Lucan man is facing a number of charges after police said they recovered a stolen truck.

Around 2 p.m. Wednesday, a citizen reported a landscaping truck stolen from the area of Arbour Glen Crescent and Kipps Lane.

A short time after the vehicle was reported stolen to police, officers saw it in the south-east end of London, Ont.

Police said shortly after, the suspect parked the stolen vehicle on Consortium Court and fled from it on foot.

Police officers chased after the man and arrested him in the 1000-block of Adelaide Street South.

Police said they also found a quantity of suspected crystal methamphetamine on the suspect.

A 26-year-old man from Lucan has been charged with the following offences:

Theft of a motor vehicle

Impaired operation of a conveyance

Operation while prohibited

Possession of a Schedule I substance

Arson causing damage to property

Dangerous operation of a conveyance

The accused is scheduled to appear in court Friday.