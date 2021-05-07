LONDON, ONT. -- A London man is facing several weapons related charges after he allegedly walked through a pharmacy brandishing a knife and stole several items.

Around 8:15 a.m. a man entered the Shoppers Drug Mart located at the corner of Oxford Street and Adelaide Street armed with a knife.

According to police he walked through the store and took several items without paying for them.

No one was injured in the incident and the suspect was arrested nearby the store.

Police recovered the stolen property and seized the prohibited knife.

The 30-year-old suspect has been charged with the following offences:

Possession of a weapon;

Carry concealed weapon;

Fail to comply with release order;

Possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon or prohibited device knowing no authority; and

Five counts of possession of prohibited weapon, firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order

The accused is expected in court on May 10.