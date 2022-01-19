Male suffers life-altering injuries following tractor accident in Norfolk County
Norfolk County OPP say one person suffered life-altering injuries following an incident with a tractor.
Emergency crews were called to Windham Road 14 shortly before 2 p.m. Monday.
Police say a male was trying to hook up a snow plow to a tractor when he put the tractor in gear. He slipped off the machine and the tractor ran over him.
The victim was taken to a local hospital and then transferred to a Hamilton facility.
