Magic of Lights display coming to Longwoods Conservation Area

Middlesex Centre, Ont. -

A new drive-thru holiday lights display will feature a 1.8-kilometre long experience just southwest of London.

Organizers say the experience features "themed light displays using the latest LED technology and digital animations, including the all-new drive-through Blizzard Tunnel as well as fan favorites including 12 Days of Christmas, Winter Wonderland and Toyland."

The full display, in the London region for the first time, is enjoyed entirely from inside your own vehicle.

The event will also support a local charity, explained Kyla Woodcock, founder of Woodlo Productions Inc., in a statement.

“Giving back to the community is an integral part of Magic of Lights, and we are proud to be supporting United Way Elgin Middlesex this holiday season. Join us in celebrating, spreading joy, and supporting our community."

Tickets start at $23 per vehicle and depend on the date. They go on sale Oct. 27 with a limited number of tickets available for each evening.

The Magic of Lights display runs between 5:30 and 10 p.m. from Nov. 19, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2022.