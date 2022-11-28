The evenings may be getting darker, but Longwoods Conservation Area is lit up with some serious Holiday Cheer!

Magic of Lights – a dazzling drive-thru event is on now through January 8th! Travel through an incredible route of holiday lights, and get into the spirit of the season!

Join CTV London, Pure Country 93, 97.5 Virgin Radio and CJBK on Wednesday, November 30th for our donation night where we’ll be collecting non-perishable food and unwrapped toys for our One Stop Holiday Drop in support of Toys For Tots & the London Food Bank!

There is a special DISCOUNT CODE for our Donation Night on November 30th, use the code ONESTOP to buy tickets online & receive $5 off admission! Don’t forget to bring along a donation!

Tickets are on sale now at magicoflights.com.