Maggie MacNeil sets world record
Maggie MacNeil hugs LaSalle native Kylie Masse after finishing first and second respectively in the 50 metre backstroke at the FINA World Swimming Championship, Dec. 20, 2021. (Source: Swimming Canada/Simone Castrovillari)
Londoner Maggie MacNeil continues to add to her trophy case after winning the 50 metre backstroke at the FINA World Swimming Championships
She crushed the world record in the short-course backstroke Monday morning in Abu Dhabi.
The 21-year-old who says she swims the backstroke just for fun, proved she's elite in more than the butterfly by swimming the 50-metre race in 25.27 seconds, nearly 3-tenths better than the previous mark.
Mac Neil was part of two Canadian relay-gold medals this week, and took home a big payday for her efforts.
Her win Monday was worth $15,000 and she was surprised with an additional $50,000 cheque for breaking the world record.