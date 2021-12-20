Maggie MacNeil sets world record

Maggie MacNeil hugs LaSalle native Kylie Masse after finishing first and second respectively in the 50 metre backstroke at the FINA World Swimming Championship, Dec. 20, 2021. (Source: Swimming Canada/Simone Castrovillari) Maggie MacNeil hugs LaSalle native Kylie Masse after finishing first and second respectively in the 50 metre backstroke at the FINA World Swimming Championship, Dec. 20, 2021. (Source: Swimming Canada/Simone Castrovillari)

London Top Stories