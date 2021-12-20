Maggie MacNeil sets world record

Londoner Maggie MacNeil continues to add to her trophy case after winning the 50 metre backstroke at the FINA World Swimming Championships

She crushed the world record in the short-course backstroke Monday morning in Abu Dhabi.

The 21-year-old who says she swims the backstroke just for fun, proved she's elite in more than the butterfly by swimming the 50-metre race in 25.27 seconds, nearly 3-tenths better than the previous mark.

Mac Neil was part of two Canadian relay-gold medals this week, and took home a big payday for her efforts.

Her win Monday was worth $15,000 and she was surprised with an additional $50,000 cheque for breaking the world record.