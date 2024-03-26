Low pressure brings rain showers to the region on Tuesday
A couple of rounds of rain showers are on the way for the region on Tuesday.
According to CTV News London meteorologist Julie Atchison, an area of low pressure moves in throughout the day with strong winds, topping 70 km/h.
"Most areas will pick up anywhere from 5-15 mm of rain as a system moves through," said Julie Atchison. “One coming through early in the day and then another round of rainfall coming in Tuesday night."
Temperatures over the next week will be "close to where we should be for this time of year," added Atchison. Tuesday will be above normal with a high of 11 C.
The normal high for this time of year is around 7 C and the low around -2 C.
Here's a look at the rest of the forecast
Tuesday: Cloudy. Showers beginning early this morning and ending this afternoon then 40 per cent chance of showers later this afternoon. Temperature falling to plus 5 this morning then rising.
Tuesday Night: Showers ending after midnight then cloudy. Local amount 5 mm. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low plus 2.
Wednesday: Cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers late in the morning and early afternoon. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High 6.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 7.
Friday: Sunny. High 10.
Saturday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 6.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 6.
