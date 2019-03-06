

Scott Miller, CTV London





Socially isolated seniors are more likely to end up in hospital, be victims of elder abuse and fall prey to scams, than those with social networks.

Those findings prompted the creation of a simple, but effective program in midwestern Ontario.

The Lonely No More Program is funded by the province, and administered by the Gateway of Excellence in Rural Health.

It’s a once-a-week teleconference phone call between a group of seniors and a volunteer facilitator.

It’s not only a social interaction for lonely seniors, but a way to check up on the health and well-being of those most at risk.