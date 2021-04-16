LONDON, ONT. -- The longer and more restrictive shutdown announced by Premier Doug Ford was expected, but that didn’t make it any easier for pandemic-weary Londoners.

“It kind of sucks,” admits Marissa Nunez as she walks through Springbank Park. “It seems like they are always just extending the lockdown. When is this going to end?”

Also walking in the park, Paulette Soscia believes the suspension of many activities, including golf, soccer, and using playground equipment will make the the extended shutdown even more challenging.

“It certainly will affect a lot of people’s mental health because a lot of us like to get out to relieve some stress and get away from those four walls,” says Soscia.

Fear that hospital ICU’s could soon be overwhelmed, however, is enough for Londoner Abbey Fayad to offer some advice heading into the next month under the stay at home order.

“Stay positive and surround yourself with good people—at a distance,” says Fayad. “Do what you can to keep yourself entertained.”

The provincial stay at home order will be in place until at least May 20.