Londoners remember musician Nora Galloway with celebration of life

On Sunday, hundreds gathered to celebrate the life of the late Nora Galloway at the Victory Legion in the city’s east end.

She is remembered by many in the community for being the lead singer in the bluegrass band ‘Foxtail’.

Galloway also played in several other bands including 'The Nora Galloway Band,' in addition to her appearances at Home County Folk Festival.

One of her greatest achievements was when she was inducted into the London, Ont. Music Hall of Fame in 2019.

Galloway passed away from cancer on February 3, 2023.