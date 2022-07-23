Advertisement
Londoners experience Dino Stroll for the first time
Published Saturday, July 23, 2022 6:22PM EDT
Dinosaurs on display at the ‘Dino Stroll’ event in London on July 23,2022. (Jenn Basa / CTV News London)
Share:
For the first time this weekend Londoners got the chance to experience ‘Dino stroll’, a tour that allows people to see and feel life-like dinosaurs.
The event brought in hundreds of families at the RBC Centre on Saturday.
Dinosaurs ranged from babies to T-Rexes to the Mamenchisaurus, which stands over two stories high and 60 ft. long. Guests can see some of these creatures and more the indoor event.
The tour features a range of activities for people of all ages including walking and stationary rides, tours and crafts.
The event will continue to run on Sunday between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.