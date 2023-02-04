Londoners celebrate Black History Month with opening ceremony

The opening celebration of Black History Month was held at the Museum London on Saturday afternoon.

The event, presented by the London Black History Coordinating Committee (LBHCC) included keynote speaker Moyo Omole with performances by London Gospel Collective, Norika Niyungeko, KOTO? and Helen Hibbert.

Dozens of people attended Saturday’s event, hearing personal stories and poems from speakers, in addition to focusing on culture through music and art.

When referring to Black History Month, Arielle Tucker said, “I feel like we should all acknowledge it more and especially with what this committee is doing.”

“If people come to these events they will get to learn more about it but to have fun at the same time,” she said.

The LBHCC works with the community in celebrating Black History Month through organizing, supporting, and working with other organizations to help inform and educate.

There is a list of other events throughout the month focusing on history and culture.

Another event taking place at the museum includes Dr. Cheryl Thompson reflecting on the history of blackface performance at London theatres in the 19th and early 20th centuries.