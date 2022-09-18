Londoner reflects on Jesse’s Journey to meet Queen Elizabeth II

Many London, Ont. residents will be among the millions who will rise early to watch the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II Monday.

They will include some from our 'other London' who have met the Monarch.

“It was genuinely was like you were meeting an old friend you hadn’t seen in some time,” states Londoner John Davidson.

He and his late son Jesse met and spoke with Queen Elizabeth II during her visit to the Forest City in June 1997.

The encounter came just two years after their journey across Ontario to raise funds for what is today Defeat Duchenne Canada.

John Davidson with the silver shovel the Queen used to plant a tree at London Ont.’s Victoria Park during her visit in 1997. Pictured in London, Ont. on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

John says the request to meet and speak with the Queen at Victoria Park was a surprise.

“And I thought, ‘Have you got the right person here?’” he says.

As the Queen and Prince Philip landed at London Airport, John and Jesse were already awaiting her arrival at Victoria Park. Both were overwhelmed to see thousands of Londoners joining them for a glimpse at royalty.

Once the Queen arrived, introductions began.

“When she spoke to me, her eyes never left mine,” John says. “And when she spoke to Jesse, her eyes never left his. She was incredibly focused.”

The Queen then used a silver shovel, which John still has today, to plant a tree in their names.

John recalls she was supposed to "just turn some soil" but instead, she dug right into the ground before starting a conversation. He says it is an example of how down-to-earth she was.

“And then we stood there, like rural folks, just taking to your neighbour, except the neighbour was the Queen.”

The words the Queen spoke to John were appreciated, but what her Majesty said to Jesse offered inspiration.

“She took the time to say to Jesse, ‘Your country is proud of you. So do keep up the good work!’ So, if you want a short motivational speech, you cannot get a better one than from Queen Elizabeth,” John says.

A speech, which will now live in her legacy.

“It’s a deep honour, a rich, rich, rich experience,” John says. “And, I’m glad Jesse was there and I am glad I got to experience that.”